You are here

Home > Transport

Mercedes unveils an electric sibling for flagship S-class

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 12:18 AM

file771kp1w08s4ei5mcnnw.jpg
Mercedes-Benz gave car buyers a glimpse of the top-end of its electric model plans, showing off a sleek silver battery-powered concept version to complement the flagship S-Class sedan.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Mercedes-Benz gave car buyers a glimpse of the top-end of its electric model plans, showing off a sleek silver battery-powered concept version to complement the flagship S-Class sedan.

So far luxury cruisers have remained a mainstay for traditional combustion-era heroes, with only plug-in hybrids available for the likes of BMW 7-Series or the recently revamped Audi A8.

Mercedes-maker Daimler AG's plans for at least 10 purely battery-powered cars through 2022 will give the manufacturer the right lineup to meet stricter European emissions rules, Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius told reporters in Frankfurt. However, meeting the targets was a "substantial challenge" because consumer demand "can't be mandated."

The world's bestselling luxury-car maker introduced the EQC electric sport utility vehicle last year, its first model to challenge US electric-car market leader Tesla Inc. It followed up with a battery-powered version of the V-Class minivan this year and has shown a prototype EQA compact.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S-Class, favoured by wealthy managers and politicians the world over, has for decades delivered premium profits to Mercedes. The future for stellar returns on powerful and heavy sedans is darkening with the need to cut fleet emissions, with heavy fines looming in Europe.

Mercedes didn't say when the car will be on sale, but outlined a real-world driving range of 700 km, and a battery that can charge to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes. The car also offers highly-automated driving on highways.

The interior features traditional and new materials, like white microfiber made from plastic bottles combined with maple. The roof material is a textile created with recycled ocean waste.

Daimler was one of the first manufacturers to warn of the growing headwinds triggered by the US-Chinese trade spat. Homegrown problems have also beset the world's biggest luxury carmaker, like production hiccups of the popular GLE SUV alongside growing regulatory scrutiny over its diesel emissions that have torpedoed the company's earnings forecasts.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Boeing plane deliveries down 72% in August

Boeing says depressurisation issue led to suspension of 777X load testing

Ford makes big electric push in Europe with new launches

LTA awards two contracts worth S$740m to build 5 MRT stations on Jurong Region Line

Global electric vehicle switch could cut 13.7m bpd of oil demand by 2040: Citigroup

Cathay Pacific’s crisis puts spotlight on Air China’s next move

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

doc771m85vezvm1egvex9gt_doc75n6a4dvk2hsil2i5vq.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

First-time HDB buyers get Enhanced CPF Housing Grant; higher income ceiling for eligible buyers

file7719v3g9i47a343yhag.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly