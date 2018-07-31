You are here

Home > Transport

MH370's controls 'likely deliberately manipulated': report

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180731_SMLMAS312BZB_3516155.jpg
A family member of an MH370 victim speaking to the media after the closed-door meeting on Monday. The plane was flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur when it vanished with 239 people on board.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Putrajaya, Malaysia

INVESTIGATORS released a report on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Monday, saying the Boeing 777's controls were likely deliberately manipulated to take it off course but they were not able to determine who was responsible.

The 495-page report draws no conclusion about what happened aboard the plane that vanished with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, leaving one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries unsolved.

"The answer can only be conclusive if the wreckage is found," Kok Soo Chon, head of the MH370 safety investigation team, told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On May 29, Malaysia called off a three-month search by US firm Ocean Infinity, which spanned 112,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean and ended with no significant findings.

It was the second major search after Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless A$200 million (S$201.5 million) search across an area of 120,000 sq km last year.

Malaysian and international investigators have been looking into why the jet veered thousands of miles off course from its scheduled route before eventually plunging into the Indian Ocean.

The last communication from the plane was from Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah who signed off with "Good night, Malaysian three seven zero", as the plane left Malaysian airspace and later turned off course.

A 440-page final report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau last year showed that Cpt Zaharie had flown a route on his home flight simulator six weeks earlier that was "initially similar" to the one actually taken by MH370.

Mr Kok said the investigators examined the history of the pilot and the first officer, and they were satisfied with their background and training and mental health.

"We are not of the opinion it could have been an event committed by the pilots," he said, but added they were not ruling out any possibility since the in-air turn back was done manually and the systems in the plane were also manually turned off.

"We cannot exclude that there was an unlawful interference by a third party," Mr Kok said.

The official report gave no new clues about why the plane vanished and relatives of those on board the aircraft expressed anger and disappointment. Grieving relatives said the technical document appeared to contain little new information beyond a lengthy description of the plane's disappearance and search efforts. REUTERS

Transport

UOB, major marques launch digital car loan service

Malaysia mulls curbs on foreign car imports, says PM Mahathir

BMW follows Tesla in raising prices in China, citing tariffs

Air marshals secretly monitored US passengers for years, says TSA

Japan airport runway closed as plane enters wrong taxiway

New MH370 probe shows controls manipulated, but mystery remains unsolved

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening