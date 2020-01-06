You are here

Home > Transport

Mideast shipping risks seen elevated amid tensions

Risk premiums will be higher; ships operating in the Gulf region advised to be vigilant following US airstrike
Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE risk to shipping in one of the world's key oil-producing regions is set to rise following a US airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian commander, just months after spiking to record levels on heightened geopolitical risk.

Iran vowed "severe retaliation" for the attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. The episode ratchets up already-high tensions in a region that exports much of the world's oil. Brent crude prices jumped as much as 4.9 per cent in intraday trading on Saturday.

"Whenever there's tension in the region, the risk premium increases," said Olivier Jakob, managing director at Petromatrix GmbH.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In October, daily earnings for supertankers on the benchmark route to China from the Middle East soared to more than US$300,000 a day, after Iran said missiles hit one of its vessels in the Red Sea. That followed attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure a month earlier. US reimposed sanctions on Iran in late 2018, and separate American sanctions on some vessels from China also contributed to an increase in shipping rates last year.

SEE ALSO

Will oil become a weapon of choice for Iran?

So far, freight rates and insurance premiums haven't moved much in response to the conflict, said Stefanos Kazantzis, McQuilling Services LLC's senior adviser for shipping and finance. "Until there is another attack or there is some retaliation from Iran that affects oil infrastructure and notably maritime logistics, these prices will keep steady."

Shipping rates on the Middle East-China route were little changed on Friday, while US equity futures dropped and haven assets jumped following the strike.

US President Donald Trump authorised the strike that killed Soleimani, who led proxy militias that extended Iran's power across the Middle East, the Defense Department said in a statement late on Thursday. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the attack was in response to an imminent threat, while providing few additional details. The US embassy in Baghdad urged its citizens to leave the country.

Ships operating in the Gulf region should be vigilant following the US strike, according to United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, which provides security information to merchant vessels operating in high-risk areas. About a third of the world's oil transported on tankers moves through the Strait of Hormuz, bordered by Iran to the north.

Fearnley Securities AS said it doesn't expect Iran to close the strait because of China's reliance on its crude but risk premiums will be higher for now. The event could "trigger attacks on tankers lifting crude from US-allied countries", such as Saudi Arabia or the UAE, according to Fearnleys analyst Espen Fjermestad. It could also prompt demand for restocking inventories, he said.

For now, markets are waiting to see how Iran responds.

"Overall, it remains too early to assess the market impact, though increased concerns on cargo availability should likely keep the market well supported," Clarksons Platou Securities AS said in a note. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE:

Transport

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Musk's moment of truth arrives as made-in-China Teslas roll out

Japan orders tighter immigration measures after Ghosn's escape

Electric bike thefts threaten livelihoods, and the lives of food deliverers in NYC

Ryanair prepared for more 737 MAX delays: report

Carlos Ghosn's escape: What we know

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 05:47 AM
Government & Economy

Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should...

Jan 5, 2020 05:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Natural Cool executive, who wears three hats, steps down

CATALIST-LISTED air-conditioning company Natural Cool Holdings' chief operating officer stepped down on Saturday,...

Jan 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Banking & Finance

3 UOB-owned fund managers pledge to invest responsibly

THREE United Overseas Bank (UOB) fund management subsidiaries have signed on to United Nations-backed guidelines for...

Jan 5, 2020 05:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit sets up S$2b debt programme

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has set up a S$2 billion multi-currency debt...

Jan 5, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion to 'vigorously defend' against US$100m claim

MAINBOARD-LISTED offshore and marine service provider Ezion Holdings plans to fight a multimillion-dollar claim...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly