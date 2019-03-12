You are here

Home > Transport

Mobike applies to LTA to withdraw from Singapore

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 12:03 PM

BP_Mobike_120319_52.jpg
Mobike is withdrawing from the Singapore market - the third major bicycle-sharing operator to hit a roadblock here after oBike and ofo.
PHOTO: ST FILE

MOBIKE is withdrawing from the Singapore market - the third major bicycle-sharing operator to hit a roadblock here after oBike and ofo.

"We can confirm that Mobike has submitted a proposal to Singapore LTA (Land Transport Authority) for a managed and orderly withdrawal from the market," said a spokesman for Mobike owner Meituan Dianping.

The decision to withdraw is part of a plan to "rationalise" Mobike's operations in South-east Asia, the spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

"We will work with LTA to explore all options, including the potential to transfer our operations or licence, to existing licensees, to minimise impact to consumers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meituan Dianping did not commit to a date to leave the Singapore market, only saying it will leave in a organised and responsible manner "should there be any withdrawal".

Mobike is currently the largest bike-sharing operator in Singapore, with a licence to operate 25,000 bikes. Its withdrawal would leave local firms SG Bikes and Anywheel as the only viable operators here.

The two currently operate a combined fleet size of only 4,000 bikes.

In response to queries, an LTA spokesman said Mobike applied to surrender its bicycle-sharing licence on March 11.

Under the Parking Places Act, a bicycle-sharing licence may only be surrendered with the LTA's written consent.

"LTA is assessing Mobike's request, and will work with Mobike to ensure that it has fully explored all options, including its proposal to transfer existing assets or operations to existing licensees, to minimise impact to consumers," its spokesman said.

The authority added that if Mobike's application is granted, the operator must "conduct a proper exit" by removing all bicycles from public places.

It must also provide refunds for user deposits and pre-paid credits, in accordance with its terms and conditions.

Mobike had applied to the LTA to expand its bicycle fleet size and also start e-scooter operations just last month.

On Tuesday, the LTA said Mobike has withdrawn its applications for a PMD-sharing (personal mobility device-sharing) licence, and to increase its bicycle fleet.

Startup and technology news site Techcrunch had reported over the weekend that Mobike laid off its operations team in Asia-Pacific, affecting staff from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Australia.

Two other major bicycle sharing firms, oBike and ofo, had hit a roadblock in Singapore in the past year.

oBike abruptly quit the Singapore market in June last year and is currently in liquidation, while former bike sharing giant ofo is unable to operate here after its licence was suspended last month for failing to meet LTA's regulatory requirements.

 

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

Oil tanker and fishing boat collide off Hong Kong

CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Musk defends Tesla tweets that US SEC says violated court order

In shadow of Ghosn, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi meet to hash out future

Brazilian airline Gol grounds its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

BP_SGcondo_120319_67.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in February from January: SRX

Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits

Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, F&N, Lippo Malls, JCG Investment, Acesian, China Mining

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening