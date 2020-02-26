Money FM podcast: Reducing the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry

Workday Afternoon: Reducing the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry

13.05 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Simon Bennett, general manager of sustainable development with The China Navigation Company, about reducing fossil fuel burning in shipping and what the company is doing to encourage fellow industry players to do the same.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MONEY FM 89.3

