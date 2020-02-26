You are here

Money FM podcast: Reducing the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Reducing the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry

13.05 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Simon Bennett, general manager of sustainable development with The China Navigation Company, about reducing fossil fuel burning in shipping and what the company is doing to encourage fellow industry players to do the same.  

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MONEY FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
 

