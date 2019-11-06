You are here

Money FM podcast: The future of the automobile industry

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Chasing Cars: The future of the automobile industry

16:31 min

Synopsis: Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro explore the future of automobiles and discuss how ready motorists are in embracing the developments.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

