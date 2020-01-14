You are here

Home > Transport

Moody's threatens to downgrade Boeing debt rating

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 8:36 AM

rk_boeing_140120.jpg
Ratings agency Moody's on Monday placed Boeing's debt rating on review for downgrade, on the same day that new chief executive David Calhoun took charge of the crisis-hit company after two deadly jetliner crashes.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Ratings agency Moody's on Monday placed Boeing's debt rating on review for downgrade, on the same day that new chief executive David Calhoun took charge of the crisis-hit company after two deadly jetliner crashes.

"Recent developments suggest a more costly and protracted recovery for Boeing to restore confidence with its various market constituents, and an ensuing period of heightened operational and financial risk," said Moody's Jonathan Root.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks

Boeing's new CEO takes control with company's integrity in doubt

Grab offers Chubb travel insurance on its app

Car industry cautious as China starts 2020 with 2% sales decline forecast

New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

Ousted Ghosn seeks retirement benefit from Renault

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 08:48 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical expands to Cambodia with new 3-year deal

HC SURGICAL Specialists has signed an exclusive three-year agreement to provide consultancy and medical services for...

Jan 14, 2020 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines portfolio company in talks for share sale

STARTUP incubator The Trendlines Group said early on Tuesday that one of its portfolio companies is in negotiations...

Jan 14, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher as yen falls

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up on a cheaper yen and advances on Wall...

Jan 14, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau cites US ratcheting up tensions with Iran in plane's downing

[OTTAWA] Victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would still be alive if not for a recent escalation of tensions partly...

Jan 14, 2020 07:46 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says Iraqi leaders privately want US troops

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly