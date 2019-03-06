You are here

Home > Transport

Moon shot: Toyota, Japan space agency plan lunar mission

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 2:28 PM

AK_toyota_0603.jpg
Toyota is teaming up with Japan's space agency on a planned mission to the moon, with the Japanese car giant expected to develop a lunar rover, officials and local media said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Toyota is teaming up with Japan's space agency on a planned mission to the moon, with the Japanese car giant expected to develop a lunar rover, officials and local media said on Wednesday.

It will be the car manufacturer's first full-fledged entry into space exploration, after the company jointly developed a small robot sent to the International Space Station.

"We are planning to cooperate with Toyota in an exploration mission to the moon," said a spokesman with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Details will be announced by JAXA and Toyota on Tuesday next week when the space agency hosts a symposium in Tokyo, the spokesman told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Toyota also confirmed plans to announce a joint project with JAXA "on mobility and a space probe" but declined to comment further.

Jiji Press news agency said the car giant is expected to jointly develop a "mobility method" to be used on the lunar surface for the mission.

The mission is part of renewed global interest in the moon, sometimes called the "eighth continent" of the earth, and comes 50 years after American astronauts first walked on the lunar surface.

Before humans set foot on the lunar surface again, Nasa aims to land an unmanned vehicle on the moon by 2024.

So far, only Russia, the United States and China have made the 384,000 kilometre journey and landed spacecraft on the moon.

Last month, Israel launched a spacecraft that aims to join them.

In 2017, Japan revealed plans to put an astronaut on the moon around 2030.

AFP

Transport

Grab considers raising more funds after US$4.5b financing round

Virgin Atlantic won’t make female flight attendants wear makeup or skirts anymore

Elon Musk should be enabled to step back from Tesla, investor says

Airlines lack clear flight path to lower carbon emissions: researchers

No easy way out of those sulphur rules

NTU, Volvo launch world's first autonomous electric bus for trial

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China remains key market for local firms, says Enterprise Singapore

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening