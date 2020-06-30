You are here

More domestic flights, interstate trains as India eases virus lockdown

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 6:42 AM

nz_bangalore_300635.jpg
India will allow more domestic flights and interstate train services to operate but keep schools shut as the nation of 1.3 billion further eases its lockdown despite growing concern about rising coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] India will allow more domestic flights and interstate train services to operate but keep schools shut as the nation of 1.3 billion further eases its lockdown despite growing concern about rising coronavirus cases.

The South Asian nation recorded almost 550,000 virus infections...

