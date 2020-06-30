More domestic flights, interstate trains as India eases virus lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW DELHI] India will allow more domestic flights and interstate train services to operate but keep schools shut as the nation of 1.3 billion further eases its lockdown despite growing concern about rising coronavirus cases.
The South Asian nation recorded almost 550,000 virus infections...
