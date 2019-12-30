You are here

Home > Transport

More than 150 flights cancelled in Germany as Lufthansa's Germanwings hit by strikes

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 5:37 PM

[COLOGNE] Around 180 flights in Germany were cancelled on Monday due to cabin crew strikes at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings, in a bid to put pressure on management in wage talks.

The Ufo labour union on Friday announced strikes from Monday to Wednesday this week at Germanwings, which operates on behalf of Lufthansa's Eurowings brand, saying little progress has been achieved in talks with Lufthansa management.

Around 15 per cent of flights at Eurowings needed to be cancelled, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Monday.

"First 35 flights were cancelled, then 54, now 170, meaning that Germanwings will only manage 7 per cent of its original flight operations today," a spokesman for Ufo said, speaking at the Cologne-Bonn airport.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That should be a sign for Lufthansa group. Your employees are really angry. You finally have to change something," he added.

SEE ALSO

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

The majority of the cancelled flights were domestic, according to the Eurowings website. Stranded passengers were offered train tickets to their destinations or given a seat on flights operated by other Lufthansa airlines.

Some passengers said that while they understood cabin crew's grievances, the timing, in the middle of the holiday season, was problematic.

"I am from France and it is worse there. I am in favour of workers expressing themselves, but I am not sure if the time is right," said Celine Guiakam, a passenger at Cologne-Bonn airport.

"There is no good time for strikes. Every strike and every delay is one too many and in so far we regret that it has to happen at all," a spokesman for Eurowings said.

The deadlocked collective bargaining dispute for the 22,000 cabin employees concerns pay and working conditions among other issues

Ufo held a strike for two days in November, resulting in the cancellation of one in five flights, affecting around 180,000 passengers and costing the airline 10-20 million euros (S$30.23 million).

REUTERS

Transport

Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' -sources

Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of rival with conditions

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars

Trans-cab files preliminary document for next year's IPO comeback

Turkey unveils first fully home-made car

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.06...

Dec 30, 2019 04:40 PM
Consumer

Voracious appetite for sea cucumbers fuels a farm boom, but at a cost

[GUANGLU ISLAND, China] Sea cucumbers are like chickens, Cong Xuanzhi explained. He did not mean the taste.

Dec 30, 2019 04:39 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets dip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down...

Dec 30, 2019 04:38 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAS calls on Aqua Munda to disclose funding, intentions regarding Hyflux

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) has requested Aqua Munda, which is looking to buy over some...

Dec 30, 2019 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly