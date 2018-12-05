You are here

Home > Transport

Morgan Stanley predicts Ford to cut 25,000 jobs in overhaul

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Southfield, Michigan

FORD Motor Co's US$11 billion restructuring could cost 25,000 employees their jobs, exceeding the cutbacks General Motors Co (GM) announced last week, according to Morgan Stanley.

Ford has yet to detail its job cuts, but Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts they could be larger than GM's in a note to investors.

"We estimate a large portion of Ford's restructuring actions will be focused on Ford Europe, a business we currently value at negative US$7 billion," Mr Jonas wrote. "But we also expect a significant restructuring effort in North America, involving significant numbers of both salaried and hourly UAW and CAW workers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ford's 70,000 salaried employees have been told they face unspecified job losses by the middle of next year as the automaker works through an "organisational redesign" aimed at creating a white-collar workforce "designed for speed", according to Karen Hampton, a spokeswoman.

"These actions will come largely outside of North America," Ms Hampton said of Ford's restructuring. "All of this work is ongoing and publishing a job-reduction figure at this point would be pure speculation."

Ford also is cutting shifts at two US factories in the spring and transferring workers to plants building big SUVs and transmissions for pickups in moves that the automaker said will not result in job reductions.

Mr Jonas said other automakers will be forced to follow GM's and Ford's actions as the industry transforms, first to abandon factories building slow-selling sedans and ultimately to retool to build electric and self-driving vehicles.

"We believe existential business model risk will be prioritised over near-term profits and cash return," Mr Jonas wrote. "We still do not believe investor expectations have fully considered the near-term earnings risk." BLOOMBERG

Transport

Shipping and the trade war torpedo

Lion Air ponders cancelling Boeing jets in worsening row over crash: sources

Jet Airways nears funding deal with Etihad

Nissan delays decision on Ghosn successor

Audi to invest 14b euros in e-mobility, self-driving cars

Morgan Stanley predicts Ford to cut 25,000 jobs in overhaul

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening