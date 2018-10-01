You are here

Home > Transport

MPA dishes out S$26m to promote LNG use as marine fuel

Mon, Oct 01, 2018 - 4:20 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

AHEAD of the implementation of a green shipping regulation, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has spent S$26 million to kick-start the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a cleaner burning marine fuel.

The MPA’s deputy director for port services, Alan Lim, disclosed the up-to-date investment made by the maritime regulator at an industry roundtable held on Monday.

This includes S$18 million or up to S$2 million per ship awarded as grants to shipowners for building LNG-powered ships plus another S$6 million that went to two licensed suppliers for the construction of LNG bunkering vessels.

The MPA has spent a further S$2 million to build LNG trucking capabilities at the SLNG terminal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LNG, which emits almost zero sulphur dioxide, is touted as a bridging fossil fuel allowing for international shipping to comply with an upcoming green shipping regulation.

By 2020, the International Maritime Organization will enforce a 0.5 per cent cap on sulphur content in marine fuel.  This is intended to cut the emission of sulphur dioxide, a harmful greenhouse gas, from ship operations.

Editor's Choice

BP_citi_011018_4.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Banking & Finance

Global banks in Singapore ride regional growth, BRI moves

BT_20181001_ABCERTIS1_3577311.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Certis' Aussie buy aims to conquer security market down under

BT_20181001_KRGOOD29A_3577352.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Real Estate

GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter

Most Read

1 StarHub to cut headcount in corporate revamp
2 French transport group trains its sights on Singapore MRT, public bus services
3 In a quieter property market, small is no longer beautiful
4 GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter
5 OCBC debt market efforts in China's Greater Bay area bearing fruit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_011018_29.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price index gain slows to 0.5% q-o-q in Q3: URA flash estimate

condo.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 1, 2018
Government & Economy

The Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Bill has passed into law

Oct 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Healthway Medical to sell loss-making medical centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening