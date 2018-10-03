MPA gives S$5m boost to research and development on greener marine fuels

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has set aside S$5 million to co-fund the research and development (R&D) on cleaner marine fuel alternatives ahead of new emission standards being rolled out by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Unveiling the initiative at SIBCON 2018, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health, Lam Pin Min said this will go towards meeting the IMO's target of halving carbon emissions by 2050.

The MPA has already invested S$26 million to kick-start liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering in Singapore.

LNG is widely considered as a bridging marine fuel option for maritime players seeking to meet the 2020 IMO's global cap, which restricts sulphur content in marine fuel to 0.5 per cent.

But the use of LNG to replace the heavy fuel oil now used to power ships can only cut carbon emissions by up to 25 per cent, studies have shown.

In extending the S$5 million co-funding to R&D of greener alternatives including biofuel and methanol, the MPA is looking to meet the IMO's ambitious target of slashing carbon emission by 50 per cent.