MPA revokes Pegasus Maritime's bunker craft operator licence

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the bunker craft operator licence of international freight forwarder, Pegasus Maritime, because it had allowed an unlicensed craft operator to use its bunker craft to make deliveries.

Pegasus will no longer be allowed to operate as a bunker craft operator in the Port of Singapore, effective Monday, MPA said.

As part of the authority's ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of bunkering in Singapore, checks were conducted on Pegasus earlier this year, and investigations revealed that Pegasus had allowed an unlicensed craft operator to use its bunker craft.

"Given the severity of the breaches, MPA has revoked Pegasus’ bunker craft operator licence," the authority said in a press statement on Monday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It also reminded all bunker licensees to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their licences.

"MPA takes a serious view of contraventions of the licence terms and conditions, and will suspend or revoke the relevant licences where necessary," the authority said.