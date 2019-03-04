You are here

Home > Transport

Musk announces March 14 Model Y event as demand questions linger

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 7:58 AM

AK_em_0403.jpg
Elon Musk said on Sunday that Tesla will unveil its Model Y crossover in less than two weeks, as questions about store closures, employee layoffs and demand threaten the company's growth narrative.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Elon Musk said on Sunday that Tesla will unveil its Model Y crossover in less than two weeks, as questions about store closures, employee layoffs and demand threaten the company's growth narrative.

Tesla first unveiled the Model 3 at its design studio in Hawthorne, California, in late March of 2016. Tesla product launches, which feature throngs of customers, are typically highly orchestrated affairs that generate enormous interest and media attention. American consumers are increasingly shifting from sedans to SUVs, and the Model Y is the next offering in the company's product pipeline.

On Thursday, Tesla announced that customers can now order the US$35,000 Model 3 with the standard range battery, a long awaited goal. But Tesla also said it "winding down" many of its stores and shifting to an online sales strategy in a blog post, a move that caught many by surprise. Phone calls to several US stores Sunday went unanswered and were routed to Tesla's California headquarters.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises US$30m for European expansion

China's car slump has dealers slashing prices, giving cheap loans

Uber driver is stabbed to death in the Bronx

Balancing risks, pursuing growth

Brexit casts shadow over Geneva car show

Full steam ahead for Austria's night trains

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening