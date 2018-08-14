You are here

Home > Transport

Musk says in talks with Saudis, others on taking Tesla private

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 10:43 PM

doc71fqfbqdcns1bxho9oc_doc70ol4gennkgfq7mk823.jpg
US market regulators last week reportedly asked the company to explain Mr Musk's claim in an August 7 Twitter post that financing for a deal to take Tesla private had been "secured".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said Monday he was in talks with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and other investors to take the electric automaker private.

US market regulators last week reportedly asked the company to explain Mr Musk's claim in an August 7 Twitter post that financing for a deal to take Tesla private had been "secured".

But Mr Musk said in a blog post on Monday he had "no question" that the Saudis would finance such a transaction following a July 31 meeting. The transaction would be structured with equity so as not to burden Tesla with crushing debt, Musk added.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take Tesla private

Chinese electric vehicle sharing firms in US$730m growth drive

Heathrow passport queues hit 2 1/2 hours in July

Empty shipyard, suicides as Hyundai Town deals with grim future

The challenging journey to self-driving

India's Jet Airways says evaluating funding options to meet liquidity needs

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

ST_20180621_DWSCALH1CB_4075729.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction looks to turn corner with slower 4.6% Q2 decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening