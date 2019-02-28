You are here

Home > Transport

Nearly 50% of transport pollution deaths linked to diesel: study

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt am Main

SOME 385,000 people worldwide died prematurely in 2015 from air pollution caused by vehicle exhaust emissions, a US study found on Wednesday, which singled out diesel engines as the main culprit.

Diesel vehicles were responsible for 47 per cent of the deaths, it said, but the figure jumped as high as 66 per cent in France, Germany, Italy and India where diesels make up a large proportion of cars on the road.

The study was carried out by researchers from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) - the non-governmental group that blew the whistle on Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal in 2015 - and two US universities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The high public health burden of diesel vehicles in Europe underscores the need for world-class emissions standards to be accompanied by robust compliance and enforcement," said ICCT co-author Joshua Miller, calling for urgent action to replace high-emissions vehicles.

In the wide-ranging study, researchers looked at the emissions from diesel and non-diesel cars, trucks, buses, the shipping industry as well as agricultural and construction machinery and their impact on human health.

They found that the global transportation sector was responsible for 11 per cent of the 3.4 million premature deaths annually attributed to pollution from fine particles (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone exposure.

The cost of the health burden caused by transport pollution, which has been linked to lung and heart diseases, strokes and diabetes, added up to US$1 trillion in 2015, they said.

In China alone, some 114,000 people were killed by vehicle exhausts that year, but that still only accounted for just over 10 per cent of all deaths linked to air pollution there.

The United States saw 22,000 deaths from transport pollution, of which 43 per cent were linked to diesels.

India meanwhile recorded 74,000 premature deaths from vehicle exhausts, compared with 13,000 in Germany, 7,800 in Italy and 6,400 in France.

Relatively speaking, however, the picture was worst in Germany with 17 premature deaths blamed on transport pollution per 100,000 residents - three times higher than the global average.

Milan, Turin, Stuttgart, Kiev, Cologne, Berlin and London were among the deadliest cities in terms of transport pollution, the researchers noted.

The authors cautioned that their estimates were "conservative" as their study did not take into account all types of harmful emissions or pollution-linked diseases.

"Consideration of these impacts would likely increase the estimate of health impacts from vehicle exhaust emissions," they warned. AFP

Transport

Bombardier to expand Singapore service centre by 2020

Vietnamese carriers sign US$21b in deals with US firms

Malaysia's flying car plan sparks flood of mockery

US activist investor Elliott calls for Hyundai shareholder support

Fiat Chrysler plans Michigan investment with 6,500 jobs

Malaysia's AirAsia falls to first quarterly loss since 2015 as fuel costs rise

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening