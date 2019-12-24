You are here

Home > Transport

New Boeing CEO is corporate veteran who will be tested

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 6:55 AM

nz_DavidCalhoun_241234.jpg
Throughout a storied career in corporate America, David Calhoun has risen through the ranks at General Electric, taken Nielsen Holdings public and helped manage private equity giant Blackstone.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Throughout a storied career in corporate America, David Calhoun has risen through the ranks at General Electric, taken Nielsen Holdings public and helped manage private equity giant Blackstone.

Mr Calhoun, 62, who is set to become chief executive of Boeing in January following a shakeup announced Monday, will need all of his wiles as he takes the helm at the troubled aerospace giant mired in crisis after two deadly crashes on its best-selling jet.

Boeing announced that Mr Calhoun would shift from chairman to CEO after it ousted Dennis Muilenburg, who stumbled over the company's response to the disasters, alienating regulators, customers and victims' families.

The crisis led to last week's decision to suspend production of the 737 MAX, which provoked uncertainty in employees and suppliers, as well as hitting US growth forecasts, with no clear indication of when the aircraft will be clear to fly again.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Mr Calhoun, Boeing has found a man who once led GE Infrastructure and who has experience with corporate turnarounds at both Nielsen and Blackstone.

SEE ALSO

Boeing CEO flies into blunder after blunder

"I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX," Mr Calhoun said in a press release. "I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation."

But his background is in financial management and corporate strategy rather than engineering and the nitty-gritty of safety policy, leading some analysts to question whether he will turn out to be an interim leader to get Boeing through a bad period while it attempts to restore its reputation and win approval to return the MAX to the skies.

The incoming CEO spent much of Monday communicating with government officials, members of Congress, major airline CEOs, suppliers and investors, a spokesman said.

Mr Calhoun is "reaching out to many of our stakeholders to pledge his partnership and open line of communication," a Boeing spokesman said in an email.

Lawrence Kellner, a former Continental Airlines CEO who was tapped on Monday as Boeing's new board chairman, said Mr Calhoun "has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognises the challenges we must confront."

LONG-TERM PICK? 

After studying accounting at Virginia Tech, Mr Calhoun joined GE's corporate audit staff in 1981, the start of a nearly four-decade career where he ultimately lead GE Infrastructure, a division that oversaw aircraft engines, rail, among other units.

Mr Calhoun outlined his philosophy of leadership at a 2005 commencement address at Virginia Tech, saying, "No one needs me for the normal course of business. The role of leaders is to inspire change."

The executive left GE in 2006 to lead VNU Group, which later became Nielsen Company, going public in 2011.

At Blackstone Group, where Mr Calhoun has worked since January 2014, he has focused on boosting the value of company holdings, telling Bloomberg in 2017 interview that he prefers when a leadership team "plays offence instead of defence."

Jim Hall, the former head of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the shakeup at Boeing was a positive development, calling Mr Muilenburg's departure "long overdue."

"Boeing clearly needs to reset the table and put someone in who puts safety first," Mr Hall said.

But Mr Hall said it was not clear whether Mr Calhoun was a long-term choice, adding "If he's going to do it long-term, I would think that someone who has more knowledge of aeronautical the industry - hands-on experience - might be a good choice."

Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group, a research consultancy focused on aviation and defence, said Mr Calhoun "seems good for short-term stabilisation."

But for the long-term, "I'm not sure this is the right move. Calhoun's background is in private equity, and in Jack Welch-era GE. That background brings skills that Boeing already has in abundance."

AFP

Transport

Jurong Port navigates a changing industry through innovation

BMW investigated by SEC over US sales reporting practices

Singapore's self-driving test centre has mock skyscrapers, simulated rain

Boeing CEO flies into blunder after blunder

German union threatens Lufthansa with strikes after Christmas

Can you own a private jet if you care about climate change?

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Asia's richest man saw wealth surge US$18b this year 

[MUMBAI] It's been a good year for Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The Indian tycoon added almost US$18 billion...

Dec 24, 2019 07:03 AM
Transport

BMW investigated by SEC over US sales reporting practices

[NEW YORK] BMW AG is being scrutinised by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over its sales reporting...

Dec 24, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

'Nut rage' heiress criticises her brother atop family business

[SINGAPORE] The South Korean business dynasty that gained notoriety with the "nut-rage incident" is generating...

Dec 24, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Australia PM defends coal as climate-fuelled bushfires burn

[SYDNEY] Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for "reckless" and "job-...

Dec 24, 2019 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Extradition of Russian bitcoin suspect to France delayed

[ATHENS] The extradition to France of a Russian suspected of money laundering on the bitcoin exchange BTC-e has been...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly