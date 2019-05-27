You are here

Home > Transport

New bullet train model hits record speed in test run

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

A NEW model of bullet train set to enter service ahead of the Tokyo Olympics hit a record speed of 360 kilometres per hour in a test run, operator JR Central said.

The N700s - the suffix stands for 'supreme' - is the first new model of bullet train on Japan's busiest line for almost a decade. The train is lighter and uses less energy than current designs, as well as boasting additional safety features in case of earthquakes. The record was achieved late Friday on tracks linking Maibara and Kyoto, said Central Japan Railway Co, better known as JR Central.

It's the fastest speed a commercial model of shinkansen bullet train has ever achieved, although the train is expected to run at the line's current top speed of 285 kmh when it enters service.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JR Central is spending 240 billion yen (S$3 billion) on the introduction of the train series, and will continue tests at the top speed until mid June.

Japan's bullet trains, which debuted the same year as the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, are famed for their reliability and safety. Japan is pitching the trains for export, with JR Central aiming to sell the Supreme model to Texas and Taiwan.

Another JR company, East Japan Railway Co, is currently testing the Alfa-X, which will operate at 360 kmh when it's introduced in 2030 on lines linking Tokyo to the northern island of Hokkaido. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Fiat Chrysler set for tie-up with Renault 

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

US summer travel boom starts, 700 customs officers redeployed

Renault, Fiat Chrysler in tie-up talks

Plunge in COE prices drives eager buyers into car showrooms

Boeing faces SEC probe into disclosures about 737 Max troubles

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

BP_Heng Swee Keat_270519_6.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

China, US can develop 'coopetition': Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening