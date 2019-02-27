You are here

Home > Transport

New York proposes financing subway with toll to enter Manhattan

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 7:02 AM

SL_ac_270219_23.jpg
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] New York's mayor and the state's governor on Tuesday proposed a congestion zone in central Manhattan to finance an overhaul of the city's ailing subway.

The plan, which must be approved by the state legislature, marks the first time Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio - both Democrats - have set aside their bitter differences to support a comprehensive upgrade.

With six million passengers a day, the system is the largest in the United States and one of the world's most heavily travelled.

But its many failings - delays, overcrowding, accidents, filth - have long been a source of political discord and growing rider discontent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr De Blasio wanted a "millionaire's tax" to finance modernisation, and has regularly blamed Mr Cuomo and his state transportation authority for the subway's decline.

Stressing that the crisis "runs deeper than ever," Mr de Blasio acknowledged that "among all alternatives, congestion pricing has the greatest prospects for immediate success."

Under the plan, electronic tolling devices would be installed on roads on the perimeter of Manhattan.

Vehicles entering the "central business district" would be charged cashless tolls that would vary according to congestion levels, with off-peak discounts. Emergency vehicles would be exempted.

A similar system has been in place in London since 2003, as well as other big cities like Singapore, Stockholm and Milan.

Revenue from the tolls, and from a new internet sales tax, would be used to revamp the subway.

Mr Cuomo approved a US$1 billion emergency plan in 2017 to replace the metro's outdated signaling system but the latest version involves more sweeping structural changes.

It is unclear how much revenue the tolls would bring in, but the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund estimates they would raise US$1 billion a year.

"Since transportation makes up a third of New York's greenhouse gas pollution, congestion pricing will help put the city and state on a trajectory to meet their ambitious climate goals" of reducing greenhouse gases by 80 per cent by 2050, the Fund said in a statement.

The tolls would go into effect as soon as the electronic infrastructure is in place, no later than January 2020, according to the plan.

It also calls for reconfiguring the entrances to stations to prevent fare evasions.

The renovation plans will be reviewed by a group of independent experts, led by engineers from Cornell and Columbia universities.

AFP

Transport

Dutch government to buy stake in Air France-KLM: minister

British Airways owner IAG falls after MSCI ditches it from global indices

Fiat Chrysler's US$4.5b US push includes new Detroit plant

Farewell to the freight forwarder?

Gojek partners Gigacover to launch earnings protection insurance scheme for its drivers

SEC asks judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt for violating settlement deal

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

SL_sg_270219_28.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening