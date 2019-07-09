You are here

Home > Transport

New Zealand proposes discounts for cleaner cars, slaps new fee on gas guzzlers

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 10:27 AM

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand said on Tuesday that it plans to slash prices for electric, hybrid and fuel-efficient vehicles and to penalise gas guzzling cars with a new fee, as it looks to make greener cars more affordable.

The plans, however, were criticised by environmentalists who said the penalty would only apply to new cars and newly imported used cars, and the sums were not significant enough to stop New Zealanders from buying polluting cars.

The government is proposing discounts of up to NZ$8,000 (S$7,213) for zero-emission new vehicles and a fee of up to NZ$3,000 for new vehicles that emit in excess 250 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (CO2/km). The scheme would begin in 2021.

New Zealand also imports many used vehicles, where the highest available discount would be NZ$2,600 for zero-emissions and the highest fee would be NZ$1,500. The policies would not apply to vehicles already registered when on-sold.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The cars, utes and vans we use every day are also the fastest growing source of harmful climate pollution and account for nearly 70 per cent of our transport emissions," said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

"Most Kiwis want to buy a car that's good for the environment, but tell us the upfront cost and limited choice makes it a challenge," Ms Genter said.

The government also said it plans to set annual emissions targets for new vehicles, which would be phased in gradually, with an aim of reaching a target of 105g CO2/km in 2025.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour-led coalition in New Zealand has committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner, Amanda Larsson, welcomed the proposal to make cleaner cars affordable, but questioned if the fees for high-emitting vehicles were high enough to be a disincentive.

"It's disappointing to see the maximum fee for highly polluting vehicles capped at NZ$3,000. Would this make someone buying a more than NZ$100,000 gas guzzler reconsider?" asked Ms Larsson.

Governments around the world have been encouraging automakers to sell more electric vehicles.

Almost half of new cars sold in Norway in the first six months of 2019 were powered by fully electric engines, as the Nordic nation leads the global ranking in electric vehicle sales.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes hybrids when counting electric cars, has said the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million in 2018, up 2 million from the previous year.

REUTERS

Transport

Airbus, Boeing indicate they may pull out of Canada fighter jet race: sources

British Airways faces record £183.4m fine over data theft

Boeing's 737 Max loses first customer as Flyadeal turns to Airbus

Two big UK utilities pledge to adopt all-electric fleets

Police crack down on drunken Danes riding electric scooters

World's largest port operator hires banks on $1b bond

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Frasers Property, SembMarine, Datapulse, Lian Beng

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening