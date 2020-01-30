You are here

Home > Transport

Nigeria's biggest city partially bans motorbike taxis

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Lagos

NIGERIA'S biggest city has partially banned the use of motorcycle taxis following an escalating number of fatal accidents, dealing a blow to Softbank Group Corp-backed OPay and a potential boost to Uber Technologies Inc.

The Lagos state government cracked down on the popular way to dodge traffic congestion in the commercial capital of Africa's most populous country, calling the bikes and their three-wheel equivalents a "menace" that are responsible for "scary figures" regarding loss of lives. Drivers ignore traffic laws and allow criminals to use the ride-hailing services as getaway vehicles, Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for information and strategy, said in a statement.

Between 2016 and 2019, "the total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600", Mr Omotoso said. "The only motorcycles allowed are the ones used for the delivery of mail services."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ruling is a setback for OPay, which is based in Oslo and has shareholders including Softbank and China's Meituan Dianping. The mobile payments company started its ORide service in Lagos in June, before raising US$120 million later in the year to expand its various online services in countries such as Ghana, South Africa and Kenya. Meanwhile Uber - which has operated in Nigeria for more than five years - may lose a fierce rival.

SEE ALSO

Uber Eats in India sold to Zomato to pare back on losses

A spokesman for OPay declined to comment. Max.ng, a rival motorbike-taxi operator backed by investors including Yamaha Motor Co Ltd of Japan, said the company would contact the state government about how the ban will work.

"The concern for us is how this will be implemented, because we don't want people getting hurt," co-founder Chinedu Azodoh said. "We are engaging with the government."

Lagos has one of the highest car densities in the world, with about 200 per km, leading to notorious traffic problems. Its vast and underutilised waterways are seen as a viable alternative to relieve pressure on the roads, and Uber started to experiment with boats last year. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Feedback invited on Korean shipbuilders' proposed merger

Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights amid virus outbreak

Airlines scramble to cancel China flights as virus spreads

Renault names VW's De Meo as CEO, finalises management shakeup

Boeing reports 2019 loss of US$636m, first year in red since 1997

Boeing says total costs for 737 MAX will surpass US$18b

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 12:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate AIS ordered to pay 31.07b baht by Arbitral Tribunal

SINGTEL'S Thai associate, Advanced Info Service (AIS), has been ordered by an Arbitral Tribunal to pay 31.07 billion...

Jan 30, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Ikea to close half its stores in China over virus outbreak

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Wednesday it had temporarily closed half of its 30 stores in mainland...

Jan 30, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US pending home sales post biggest decline since 2010

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase US previously owned homes unexpectedly slumped in December, depressed by...

Jan 29, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Warren Buffett throws in the towel on his newspaper empire

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business.

Jan 29, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit posts DPU of 1.13 S cents for Q2 FY19/20

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust’s (SGREIT) distribution per unit for the second quarter ended Dec 31,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly