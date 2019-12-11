You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan faces US$22m fine for misreporting Ghosn's pay

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

NISSAN should be fined US$22 million for filing documents that under-reported the compensation of former chief Carlos Ghosn, Japanese regulators recommended on Tuesday, with the troubled firm saying it would not dispute the penalty.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SESC) made the recommendation as Ghosn, who was arrested in November last year, awaits trial in Tokyo on four charges of financial misconduct.

Among the allegations against him are claims that he under-reported his compensation from 2010 to 2018, deferring some of his pay and failing to declare it to shareholders. Ghosn denies all the charges against him and has argued there was no final agreement on any deferred payments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nissan also faces charges over the alleged under-reporting of Ghosn's income.

SEE ALSO

Japan's markets watchdog recommends 2.4b yen fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SESC said it had "examined the false descriptions in securities reports and other documents at Nissan Motors and as a result, a legislative

violation was recognised".

"Therefore we advise the prime minister and the Financial Services Agency chief to issue an order that fines be paid," the body said.

The fine of 2.4 billion yen (S$30 million) covers under-reporting between financial years 2014 and 2017, the commission said.

In a statement, Nissan said it took the recommendation "extremely seriously" and would "consider its response" after receiving a formal notice from the Financial Services Agency. "In the absence of any special circumstances or other reasons, the company intends not to dispute the alleged facts and the amount of the administrative monetary penalty," Nissan said.

The carmaker has struggled to right itself after the shock arrest of Ghosn last year, recently replacing its CEO and slashing full-year forecasts for both sales and profits.

No date has yet been set for Ghosn's trial, though reports suggest proceedings could begin in April on the charges of under-reporting his compensation and using company funds for personal expenses. AFP

Transport

Will O&M sector's long winter end in 2020?

Shipping needs to help salvors save their profession

Vietnam's richest man bets US$2 billion on selling cars to the US

Audi hints it's nearing pact with China's biggest carmaker SAIC

Qatar Airways to take 60 per cent stake in new Rwandan international airport

GM loans US$40 million to firm to acquire, retool shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, factory

BREAKING

Dec 11, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US House Democrats claim victory in revamping US-Mexico-Canada trade pact

[WASHINGTON] US House Democrats on Tuesday claimed victory in negotiating changes to a US-Mexico-Canada trade...

Dec 11, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi overhaul under review as Prince said to question progress

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia is reviewing its plan for life after oil with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said to be...

Dec 10, 2019 11:57 PM
Consumer

Just Eat rejects improved hostile bid from Prosus

[LONDON] British online takeaway delivery service Just Eat on Tuesday rejected as too low an improved hostile...

Dec 10, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

JCG Investment enters into agreement to place out shares, warrants

CATALIST-LISTED JCG Investment and a Malaysian have entered into a subscription agreement, with the individual...

Dec 10, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

Democrats announce two impeachment charges against Trump

[WASHINGTON] Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment Tuesday against US President Donald Trump after weeks of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly