You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 10:42 AM

BP_Nissan_210619_68.jpg
Japan's Nissan said on Friday it would grant alliance member Renault's representatives seats on key committees of its board, ending a dispute between the two automakers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's Nissan said on Friday it would grant alliance member Renault's representatives seats on key committees of its board, ending a dispute between the two automakers.

Nissan said it will give Renault chief executive Thierry Bollore a seat on its board's audit committee and Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard a seat on its nomination committee. Mr Senard will also become vice-chairman of the board.

The move comes after demands by Mr Senard for representation on the committees in return for approving Nissan's overhauled governance structure plunged the two-decade-old partnership into crisis.

"Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan's decision to grant Renault's representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders' meeting on June 25," Renault said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The agreement reached on Renault's presence in Nissan's new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the alliance," added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler broke down this month.

Nissan also said it would nominate Yasushi Kimura, adviser at JXTG Holdings Inc, to chair its board.

The French state has a 15 per cent stake in Renault, while Renault itself owns 43.4 per cent of Nissan.

French ministers have consistently highlighted the importance of ensuring the Renault-Nissan alliance remains strong, before planning any further consolidation with the likes of Fiat-Chrysler.

The 20-year-old partnership between Renault and Nissan has been strained since former leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct last year. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

REUTERS

Transport

United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai flights over Iran airspace concerns

44 dead in India gorge bus plunge: officials

French auto giant PSA opens factory in Morocco

Renault and Nissan end standoff over post-Ghosn governance

Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG's surprise Boeing 737 Max order

Third car tycoon detained in Algeria in graft case

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

Jun 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening