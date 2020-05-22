You are here

Nissan may cut more than 20,000 jobs: Kyodo

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 3:05 PM

Nissan Motor Co is planning to cut more than 20,000 jobs across the world, as the Japanese carmaker grapples with closed factories and showrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co is planning to cut more than 20,000 jobs across the world, as the Japanese carmaker grapples with closed factories and showrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported.

The coronavirus pandemic is hurting demand for automobiles and driving the need to...

