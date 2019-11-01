You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan names new finance chief, some managers to leave in latest shake-up

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 4:30 PM

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co on Friday appointed American Stephen Ma as its next chief financial officer and said Hitoshi Kawaguchi and other veteran executives were stepping down, a shake-up that one source said marked a "generational change" at the carmaker.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Japanese company named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive.

Following the dramatic ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn almost exactly a year ago, Nissan has been battered by scandals, plunging profits, and tensions with top shareholder Renault SA.

The company said Mr Ma, its global controller who is turning 49 this month, would become its next chief financial offier, making him one of the highest ranking non-Japanese at the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He will replace Hiroshi Karube, whose departure was also announced.

SEE ALSO

Japan tax agency finds Ghosn took Nissan's cash for own use: report

"We are trying to achieve a generational change in Nissan management," said a source at the company, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The departure of Mr Kawaguchi, which was earlier reported by Reuters, is also significant. The executive, who had been in charge of external affairs, had been seen as backing acting chief executive Yasuhiro Yamauchi for the top job that later went to Mr Uchida, Reuters has reported. 

REUTERS

Transport

China airlines hit by slides in demand on routes to Hong Kong, Taiwan

Mazda braces for 30% FY profit drop on falling car sales in US, China: Nikkei

Bombardier sells Belfast, Casablanca, Dallas operations for US$1.2b

US Interior Department grounds Chinese-made drones

Qantas finds cracks in three of its Boeing 737NG planes

Malaysia okays rail link with Singapore, but proposes tweaks

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong stocks close week with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as dealers brushed off...

Nov 1, 2019 04:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia reviewing terms of EU trade deal as WTO palm oil spat brews

[NUSA DUA, Indonesia] Indonesia's vice-foreign minister Mahendra Siregar said Jakarta is reviewing a draft trade...

Nov 1, 2019 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia police say untrue Jho Low is in UAE: Bernama

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's police chief said reports that 1MDB-linked financier Low Taek Jho is in the United Arab...

Nov 1, 2019 03:54 PM
Transport

China airlines hit by slides in demand on routes to Hong Kong, Taiwan

[BEIJING] China's three biggest airlines saw double-digit declines in demand on their so-called regional routes in...

Nov 1, 2019 03:49 PM
Consumer

Macau gaming revenue slips on weak Chinese economy, geopolitics

[HONG KONG] Macau gaming revenue showed further weakness in October as the world's largest gambling hub was hurt by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly