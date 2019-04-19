You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan plans global output cut of about 15%

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 8:56 AM

lwx_Nissan_190419_7.jpg
Nissan Motor Co is planning to cut global output by around 15 per cent for the fiscal year to March 2020, the Nikkei reported, citing unnamed sources.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co is planning to cut global output by around 15 per cent for the fiscal year to March 2020, the Nikkei reported, citing unnamed sources.

Japan's third-largest automaker is moving away from an aggressive expansion campaign encouraged by ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, and seeking to produce around 4.6 million units, according to the newspaper. The output level, which is being communicated to suppliers, would be lowest in nine years, the report said.

Nicholas Maxfield, a spokesman for Yokohama-based Nissan, declined to comment on what he called "speculative media reports".

Ghosn, who was arrested for the first time in November, is being detained in a Tokyo jail on allegations of misusing Nissan's money for personal gain. He has denied the allegations as well as formal charges accusing him of falsifying financial information and breach of trust late.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In February, Nissan slashed its operating profit forecast to 450 billion yen (S$5.4 billion), to well below of analysts' estimates as sales in China and the US sputter. Nissan will probably report earnings results on May 14, giving investors a look into its performance as the entire industry faces complex issues such as the UK's potentially jarring exit from the European Union and huge investments in electric and autonomous vehicles.

Nissan is cutting a future target for China car sales by about 8 per cent, people familiar with the matter said in March. Output in Japan will remain basically unchanged at more than 900,000 units, while overseas production will fall by 20 per cent to around 3.7 million vehicles, the Nikkei reported.

The move may impact earnings and throw a shadow over Nissan's alliance with Renault SA, the newspaper said.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Uber lands US$1 billion from SoftBank, Toyota for self-driving unit

Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC ask court for another week to work out deal on Twitter use

COE supply to shrink by 3.5% for May-July period

Why Boeing's 737 Max software fix is taking so long

With driverless cars running late, a startup tries remote-control trucks

Japan intervened to stall Nissan-Renault merger, e-mails show

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening