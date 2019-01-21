You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan, Renault not ready to discuss new capital ties: Nissan CEO

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 11:32 AM

AK_nissan_2101.jpg
Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said on Monday that he had not heard directly about a reported French proposal to integrate the Japanese carmaker's management with Renault, adding that it was not the time to discuss revising the partners' capital ties.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said on Monday that he had not heard directly about a reported French proposal to integrate the Japanese carmaker's management with Renault, adding that it was not the time to discuss revising the partners' capital ties.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday that a French government delegation had informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault SA and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company.

"Since I have not heard this directly, I cannot comment," Mr Saikawa told reporters.

Asked about future capital ties, he said: "We are not at the stage for such discussions."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as telling journalists that an integration proposal was "not on the table now".

The fresh reports of closer integration come as ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn remains in detention following his Nov 19 arrest and subsequent charges of financial misconduct, which he has denied.

Ghosn, under pressure from the French government, had pushed for a deeper tie-up between the two carmakers, including possibly a full merger, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

A source familiar with Nissan's thinking said the reported French proposal did not "make sense" given the two companies' different cultures, Renault's lower productivity and Nissan's bigger contribution of key technology.

"It's a virtual merger, I don't think it makes sense," the source said, adding he had not heard directly of such a French proposal.

Ghosn has asked a Tokyo District Court again to grant him bail after a request last week was denied, citing flight risk and concerns about evidence tampering.

A decision is expected on Monday.

Ghosn has offered to post stock he owns in the carmaker as collateral, surrender his passports and submit to electronic tracking as part of a renewed effort to persuade a Tokyo court to grant him bail while he awaits trial on charges of financial misconduct, a spokeswoman for the car executive said. Any bail must be paid in cash.

Ghosn spearheaded Nissan's turnaround two decades ago, and his arrest has jolted the car industry, while muddying the outlook for Nissan's three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Renault, which dominates the partnership through its 43.4 per cent stake in Nissan, is expected to meet within days to consider potential candidates to replace Ghosn as chief executive officer and chairman.

The co-chair of a committee set up by Nissan to examine the root cause of Ghosn's alleged financial misconduct and propose corporate governance reforms said on Sunday he believed Ghosn may have had questionable ethical standards.

"Having read the report on the internal investigation, my initial impression was that the head of the company may have had questionable ethical standards," committee co-chair Seiichiro Nishioka told a briefing late on Sunday after the panel held its first meeting.

REUTERS

Transport

United passengers shiver through 16-hour ordeal on Canadian tarmac

Ghosn vows to stay in Japan if granted bail

Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things

Tesla's Model 3 buyers tired of long wait for car

France wants Renault, Nissan under a single holding company: Nikkei

German govt panel recommends 130-kmh cap on autobahn

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
3 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, MMP Resources, Rich Capital, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening