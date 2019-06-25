You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan shareholders to vote on governance overhaul

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 7:05 AM

nwy_Nissan_250619_20_2x.jpg
Nissan shareholders are set for a fractious annual meeting Tuesday over revamping operations at the crisis-hit Japanese automaker following the Carlos Ghosn scandal and amid testy ties with French partner Renault.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[YOKOHAMA] Nissan shareholders are set for a fractious annual meeting Tuesday over revamping operations at the crisis-hit Japanese automaker following the Carlos Ghosn scandal and amid testy ties with French partner Renault.

The meeting will see votes on a series of reforms to the Japanese car giant designed to put Nissan on a more stable footing, after the shock caused by former boss Ghosn's arrest on multiple financial misconduct charges.

Adding to the company's operational woes, net profits fell to a near-decade low in the last business year. The company has already warned of "a difficult business environment" for the next 12 months.

Nissan aims to set up three new oversight committees on the appointment of senior officials, pay and audit - a reaction to allegations that Ghosn had too much power concentrated in just his hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the plan hit the skids with Renault, which owns 43 per cent of Nissan and complained it did not have enough of a say in the new structure.

Crisis was averted when Nissan suggested Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard sit on the appointments committee, and CEO Thierry Bollore on the audit committee.

However, Renault will not be represented on the new committee on pay - possibly reflecting longstanding rancour in Japan over Ghosn's high rewards compared to most Japanese CEOs.

UNDER PRESSURE

Nissan is also seeking shareholder approval to elect 11 directors as it restructures itself, including the two Renault executives as well as current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Mr Saikawa himself has come under pressure both for the disastrous financial performance of Nissan and because the Ghosn protege is seen as a legacy of that era.

Along with Japanese partner Mitsubishi Motors, the Renault-Nissan alliance forms the world's biggest-selling auto group.

The partnership was sorely strained after November's shock arrest of Ghosn, long considered one of the most astute and powerful executives in the industry.

Since then, Nissan has accused Renault of having too much weight in the alliance, and of keeping it in the dark over its tie-up plans with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), which collapsed over reservations expressed by the French government.

"Re-building a bond of trust is not very easy," noted Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Sawakami Asset Management.

Ghosn, who was sacked from all his roles, is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting millions of dollars in salary and of using company funds for personal expenses - accusations he denies.

AFP

Transport

Daimler issues third profit warning in a year

Nissan shareholders to vote in new board, committees

Skies unlikely to clear up for some airline stocks to fly

Daimler warns on 2019 profit outlook as diesel issues bite

Paris aims to beat Olympics 2024 traffic with flying taxis

American Airlines pilots appeal to Boeing CEO for Max simulator time

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

BT_20190625_PMLEE25_3817471.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade tension 'unlikely to lead to crisis, but global economy could split'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening