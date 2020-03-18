You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan to end car manufacturing at Indonesia plant to curb costs

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 4:30 PM

doc79r6fa0o3qd7wq84lgf_doc77g2buzcm8878djll6r.jpg
Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida has warned that deeper costs will probably be necessary to turn around the automaker, which has been in turmoil since the 2018 arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the company's former chairman.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor will end vehicle manufacturing at its plant in Indonesia in order to rightsize and move toward improved profitability, the chief of its operations in the country said.

"Nissan has made the decision to end vehicle manufacturing at the Nissan plant in Indonesia," Isao Sekiguchi, president of PT Nissan Motor Indonesia said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "The end of vehicle production is part of an optimisation plan that includes rightsizing, production optimisation and reorganising of business operations."

Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida has warned that deeper costs will probably be necessary to turn around the automaker, which has been in turmoil since the 2018 arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the company's former chairman. Profits are at decade lows and more than 12,500 jobs are to be cut. A plan to revamp the business is due in May, and the future of the Indonesia operations had long been in question.

Kyodo News reported earlier on the exit, without identifying the source of information.

Last month, Nissan reduced its full-year operating profit forecast to 85 billion yen (S$1.13 billion) from an earlier estimate of 150 billion yen, as the carmaker faces falling sales in the US, Japan, Asia and Europe.

SEE ALSO

Indonesian rupiah's freefall may be about to get even faster

Nissan opened a second factory at Purwakarta, Indonesia, in 2014, for an investment of 33 billion yen. That boosted total production capacity to 260,000 units a year. The plant now produces 3 finished cars: Datsun GO, Datsun GO+, Datsun Cross, although production has been halted since late January.

Mitsubishi Motors, which is in a global carmaking alliance with Nissan, already has a strong presence in Southeast Asia. The two Japanese carmakers' pact also includes Renault. Nissan owns about 34 per cent of Mitsubishi, after taking a stake in the company in 2016.

"We will continue to work with our Alliance partners on ensuring manufacturing footprint in Indonesia and further enhance the Nissan brand by bringing in new models," Mr Sekiguchi said in the statement.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Volkswagen halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus

Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts

Boeing calls for US$60b lifeline for US aerospace industry

California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown

Airbus suspends production in France and Spain, shares slide

Cruise ship stranded off South Africa coast over virus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 04:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesian rupiah's freefall may be about to get even faster

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's currency has been in a freefall, even defying the central bank's intense market intervention...

Mar 18, 2020 04:18 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC confirms Noel Quinn as new chief executive

[LONDON] Asia-focused banking giant HSBC appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive Tuesday, ending months of...

Mar 18, 2020 04:14 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore gets food supplies despite Malaysia's virus lockdown

[SINGAPORE] Most Singapore wholesalers and retailers managed to receive goods after Malaysia imposed a partial...

Mar 18, 2020 04:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Global food harvests at risk with travel limits squeezing labour

[SYDNEY] Across the globe, governments are imposing travel limits in a bid to stem the spread of the novel...

Mar 18, 2020 04:08 PM
Real Estate

Japan's 2019 land prices up for 5th straight year

[TOKYO] Japan's land prices grew for a fifth straight year in 2019, helped by foreign tourism and low interest rates...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.