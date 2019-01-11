You are here

Home > Transport

Nissan's Ghosn indicted on 2 new charges of financial misconduct: media

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 2:51 PM

colin-cg-11.JPG
Tokyo prosecutors indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges of financial misconduct on Friday, local media reported, adding to the legal challenges for the once-feted auto executive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges of financial misconduct on Friday, local media reported, adding to the legal challenges for the once-feted auto executive.

Ghosn was charged with aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008, and for understating his compensation for three fiscal years through March 2018, the Nikkei business daily said.

Ghosn, detained since his Nov 19 arrest, had already been charged for under-reporting his income for the five years through 2015. He denied the charges at a court appearance this week. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Nissan widens boardroom powers in wake of Ghosn scandal

Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe

Brazil approves Boeing-Embraer tie-up with new commitment to keep local jobs

Fiat Chrysler to pay US$515m in US 'dieselgate' settlements

Local Audi chief predicts another record year

Grab, ComfortDelGro buying Hyundai EVs as charging network grows

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
5 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Must Read

SL_Mercure_110119_2 (1).jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

AK_shoppingmall_1101.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Black Friday sales fail to keep Singapore retail growth positive in November 2018

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SATS to 'hold'

Capitol Singapore.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening