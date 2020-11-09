You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air suffers body blow as government rules out more support

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 3:56 PM

file7bxr83ljfrbtwsuhf85.jpg
The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for pandemic-hit Norwegian Air the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for pandemic-hit Norwegian Air the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement on Monday.

Norwegian Air, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and grounded most of its fleet, said in August it would run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it could secure fresh funds and has held talks with the government in the hope of winning support.

A pioneer in low-fare transatlantic air travel, Norwegian Air's rapid expansion left it with debt of close to US$8 billion by mid-2020, making it vulnerable to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government's rejection leaves Norwegian in a"challenging situation", the carrier said in a statement.

"That the government has decided to reject the request for funds is disappointing and feels like a punch in the gut for everyone at Norwegian," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation will hold a news conference on the airline industry at 0800 GMT.

Norwegian Air, which reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, said it will hold its own news conference at 0930 GMT.

Creditors and lessors took control of the airline in May with a financial rescue that allowed it to access state-guaranteed loans of 3 billion Norwegian crowns (S$441 million) as the company sought to operate a slimmed-down service.

"Norwegian Air has asked for billions of crowns in additional support and the government has concluded that this would not be a responsible use of public funds," said Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe.

The airline industry is likely to provide sufficient services and will still see healthy competition in the time ahead, she said.

Scandinavian carrier SAS is a major competitor in Norway, and Hungary's Wizz Air recently launched several services to Norwegian cities.

"Norwegian is evaluating the effects of the current situation with the aim of safeguarding the interest of all stakeholders," the company said.

The company has said that more funding could come from the sale of aircraft, conversion of more debt to equity or from its owners and the Norwegian government, while declining to specify the amount it might seek.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Egypt says plans railway lines extending to Libya, Sudan

Virgin's Hyperloop carries passengers for the first time

For high-flying billionaires, Embraer has a jet to match your Porsche

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

Mazda posts Q2 loss, but helped by rebound in North America sales

Chinese autonomous truck startup Inceptio raises US$120m from CATL, others

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end at over 2-year high on Biden victory

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two years on Monday, tracking strength in...

Nov 9, 2020 04:04 PM
Real Estate

Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price

TWO conservation shophouses along Craig Road has been offered for sale with a total guide price of S$31 million,...

Nov 9, 2020 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,064...

Nov 9, 2020 04:01 PM
Banking & Finance

French bank SocGen to cut 640 jobs in France, no forced redundancies

[PARIS] French bank Societe Generale (SocGen) said on Monday it planned a net reduction of about 640 positions in...

Nov 9, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump as markets cheer Biden win

[SYDNEY] Australia shares finished higher on Monday, after notching their best intraday session since early March,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for