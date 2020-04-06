You are here

Home > Transport

Norwegian Air's March traffic tumbles 60% amid virus lockdown

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 3:19 PM

file79qey42ayv948jeqhp9.jpg
Norwegian Air's passenger volume fell by 60 per cent year on year in March as the company gradually grounded its fleet amid global efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[OSLO] Norwegian Air's passenger volume fell by 60 per cent year on year in March as the company gradually grounded its fleet amid global efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A pioneer in low-fare transatlantic air travel, the carrier's rapid expansion has left it heavily in debt. It has repeatedly raised cash from shareholders in order to stay in business and its Oslo-listed shares have plunged 78 per cent so far this year.

"The company experienced a dramatic drop in demand following government-imposed travel restrictions and a general travel decline," the budget carrier said of its March numbers.

Norwegian has said it will cancel 85 per cent of its flights and furlough 90 per cent of staff while seeking financial aid from Norway's government.

The company last month also said it would start talks with creditors on postponing payments in order to qualify for a government rescue package requiring, among other things, that debt repayments must be put on hold for the time being.

SEE ALSO

Emirates Airline seeks billions in loans after virus hit

"We will provide further financial and business updates to the Oslo Bourse when it is appropriate to do so," chief executive Jacob Schram said in a statement on Monday.

Before the outbreak in Europe of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Norwegian had set a goal of returning to profit this year after three years of losses.

That goal was scrapped early last month however, and Mr Schram on March 13 said the company needed access to cash liquidity "within weeks, not months". 

REUTERS

Transport

Emirates Airline seeks billions in loans after virus hit

American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spike

Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship docks in Australia as country's death toll hits 39

SIA, SIA Engg, Scoot and SATS to send 17,500 staff for skills upgrading

Australia's Flight Centre to raise A$700m to offset coronavirus hit

Boeing extends Washington state production shutdown indefinitely

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 03:05 PM
Garage

US blacklist hurt China AI giant's sales ahead of IPO attempt

[HONG KONG]  Megvii Technology's revenue growth dissipated in the second half of 2019 after it joined Huawei...

Apr 6, 2020 03:03 PM
Transport

Emirates Airline seeks billions in loans after virus hit

[DUBAI] Emirates is in talks to raise billions of dollars in loans, on top of Dubai's state bailout for the world's...

Apr 6, 2020 02:57 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand reopens all China malls, posts rise in residential sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED CapitaLand has reopened all its malls in China...

Apr 6, 2020 02:53 PM
Technology

Apple to ship 1m face shields a week for medical workers

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple has said it will soon be producing one million face shields a week for medical workers...

Apr 6, 2020 02:46 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Solidarity Budget: S$5.1b package to be funded by S$4b of past reserves

A SUPPLEMENTARY S$5.1 billion Solidarity Budget was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.