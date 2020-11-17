You are here

Home > Transport

Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of £1.27b

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 3:52 PM

file7d85m2ib1z4rkdeunn7.jpg
EasyJet plunged to a £1.27 billion (S$2.26 billion) loss in the 12 months to the end of September, showing the extent of the impact of the pandemic on the British low-cost airline which had never before made an annual loss in its 25 year history.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] EasyJet plunged to a £1.27 billion (S$2.26 billion) loss in the 12 months to the end of September, showing the extent of the impact of the pandemic on the British low-cost airline which had never before made an annual loss in its 25 year history.

With travel at anaemic levels during the second wave of the virus in Europe, easyJet said quarterly cash burn, a key metric watched by investors keen to see costs reduced, improved to £651 million from £774 million in the previous period.

EasyJet also said on Tuesday that after talks with the Bank of England and the UK government's finance ministry, it will extend its borrowing under a Covid Corporate Finance Facility, staggering repayments and relieving pressure on its balance sheet.

The airline has repeatedly said it is keeping its liquidity position under review as the outlook for travel has worsened.

The reported annual loss before tax of £1.27 billion compared to the £430 million profit it made in the previous year. On a headline basis, it made a loss of £835 million, in line with an October forecast.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It is currently flying around 20 per cent of planned capacity and said short-term uncertainty was such that it could not provide any financial guidance.

To survive the pandemic so far, the airline has raised over £1 billion from sale and leaseback deals for its aircraft, taken a £600 million loan from the government, cut 4,500 jobs, and tapped shareholders for £419 million, and has said it could need to do more.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

New cruise ships are ready to sail with nowhere to go

Southwest CEO says airline is not looking to expand its fleet

SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' docks with ISS

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Volkswagen preparing Lamborghini, Ducati for possible ownership changes

SIA doubles limit of medium-term note programme to S$10b

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast Scottish devolution as a "disaster" and ruled out any further...

Nov 17, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,130....

Nov 17, 2020 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

[SEOUL] South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing...

Nov 17, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

ABOUT 5,700 of Top Glove's workers in Meru, Klang will be affected by the implementation of the enhanced movement...

Nov 17, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks reverse early gains on stricter virus curbs, profit-taking

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as the country tightened coronavirus-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for