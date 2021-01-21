You are here

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport falls 82.8% last year

Figure drops from 68.3m in 2019 to 11.8m in 2020; airport is hit hardest during "circuit breaker" months of April, May
Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210121_CHANGI_4415897.jpg
The situation is improving slightly, however, with the drop decreasing in severity towards the end of the year when passenger traffic dropped by 97.6 per cent in December.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

CHANGI Airport saw an 82.8 per cent drop in passenger traffic last year, according to statistics published on Wednesday on the airport group's website.

Passenger traffic dropped from 68.3 million passenger movements through the airport in 2019 to 11.8 million in 2020....

