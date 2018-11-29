You are here

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport up 4.3% in October

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 11:14 AM
file72fmcpq5drl1fy12ddcx.jpg
Changi Airport handled 5.38 million passengers last month, a 4.3 per cent increase from a year ago.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

CHANGI Airport handled 5.38 million passengers last month, a 4.3 per cent increase from a year ago. 

Aircraft movements were 3.2 per cent higher, with 32,800 landings and take-offs, while airfreight throughput grew 2.1 per cent to 190,000 tonnes, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release on Thursday. 

For the month of October, all regions registered growth, with European traffic increasing 15 per cent, boosted by travel to the United Kingdom and Germany.

Traffic to and from the United States rose 28 per cent, although that increase was against a relatively smaller base, CAG said. 

Separately, Changi's top destinations such as Denpasar, London and Melbourne similarly recorded double digit growth. 

As at Nov 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 400 cities worldwide. With more than 7,200 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 80 seconds, CAG said.

 

