You are here

Home > Transport

Passenger traffic in Changi Airport fell 82.8% last year from 68.3m in 2019 to 11.8m

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 6:57 PM

yq-changiprep1-212001.jpg
The airport was hit hardest during the circuit breaker months of April and May.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport saw an 82.8 per cent drop in passenger traffic last year, according to statistics published on Wednesday (Jan 20) on the airport group's website.

Passenger traffic dropped from 68.3 million passenger movements through the airport in 2019 to 11.8 million in 2020.

The airport was hit hardest during the circuit breaker months of April and May. During that period, there was a 99.5 per cent drop in passenger traffic, compared with the same period in 2019.

The situation is improving slightly, however, with the drop decreasing in severity towards the end of the year when traffic dropped by 97.6 per cent in December.

The steep decline comes after several years of steady growth in passenger traffic, with annual increases recorded since 2016.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Freight volume and commercial aircraft traffic were also affected.

In the same set of statistics, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) recorded a 23.3 per cent drop in freight movement from around 2 million tons in 2019 to 15.4 million tons in 2020. However, there was already a small drop from 2018 to 2019, signalling that the pandemic may not be entirely to blame.

Commercial airline traffic, on the other hand, saw a more marked drop of 67.2 per cent - from 382,000 movements through Changi in 2019 to 125,000 in 2020.

These statistics underscore the major headwinds the airline industry is facing world-wide.

Locally, last year saw Singapore Airlines (SIA) post its biggest quarterly loss of S$2.3 billion for the July to September period as revenue plunged around 81 per cent year on year to S$784 million.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), of which SIA is a member, projected in June last year that airlines were expected to lose US$84.3 billion in 2020 for a net loss of 20.1 per cent. It also said that the Asia Pacific region was expected to be the hardest hit as it was the first to feel the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

COE prices shoot up ahead of smaller supply in February

SIAEC launches phase 2 transformation; flights handled at 20% of pre-Covid level

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

Singapore Airlines trials pre-departure Covid-19 tests to revive travel

Eyeing a recovery, some US airlines resume pilot hiring

US orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles with Takata airbags

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings appoints new chief strategy officer

THE Place Holdings on Wednesday appointed a new chief strategy officer (CSO), who will be responsible for assisting...

Jan 20, 2021 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Fundamentals for Malaysia equities still solid, KLCI to hit 1,830: Maybank

SUBSCRIBERS

DESPITE a second round of movement control order (MCO) restrictions across most of Malaysia in a bid to curb the...

Jan 20, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 20, 2021 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

GK Goh Holdings evaluating options regarding its shareholding in Boardroom

MAINBOARD-listed investment company G. K. Goh Holdings (GKGH) said in a regulatory update on Wednesday that it is...

Jan 20, 2021 06:11 PM
Technology

Tencent's WeChat doubled commerce on mini programs in 2020

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings' WeChat recorded more than US$240 billion of online transactions on its mini programs...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, First Reit, Keppel Infra Trust, Sunningdale, ARA Logos, Oxley

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

Broker's take: Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for