Peru bans electric scooters from sidewalks, pedestrian zones

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 6:54 AM

[LIMA] Peru banned motorized scooters from sidewalks and pedestrian areas from Monday after a woman in Lima broke both her arms in a collision with one.

Scooters have become increasingly popular in Peru over the last year, particularly in the capital Lima, a city of 10 million people that suffers huge traffic problems.

But a week ago a 63-year-old woman suffered a head injury and fractures in both her arms after she was hit by a 21-year-old on a scooter.

The new law from the transport ministry limits such motorised scooters to "cycle paths and the right lane in roads" reserved for the slowest moving vehicles.

Authorities also imposed a speed limit of 20kmh for the scooters, which are capable of reaching 25 kmh.

