You are here

Home > Transport

Peugeot maker PSA has French backing for Fiat deal

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 9:33 PM

yq-psa-16122021.jpg
PSA Group has secured the backing of one of its major shareholders, the French government, for its plan to merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

PSA Group has secured the backing of one of its major shareholders, the French government, for its plan to merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according to people familiar with the matter.

The French state, which holds roughly 12 per cent in PSA and has board representation, is supporting a binding memorandum of understanding that could be approved this week, said the people, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are private. PSA directors are scheduled to meet Tuesday to review the terms, which reflect minor changes to an accord unveiled Oct 31, the people said.

The deal "makes sense in order to build a new champion with global scale to take on the challenges of sustainable mobility," a French finance ministry official said in a statement Monday. Representatives at PSA and Fiat declined to comment. BPI, the French state-backed investor that holds the stake, didn't respond to requests for comment.

The carmakers sketched out at the end of October their plan to combine to create a regional powerhouse to challenge Volkswagen. The new company would be based in the Netherlands and headed by PSA chief executive officer Carlos Tavares. Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann would keep his role as chairman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal will turn two mid-sized carmakers into a global giant, with sales of more than eight million vehicles a year and a stable of brands including PSA's Peugeot and Citroen and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Ram.

SEE ALSO

China's car market heads for unprecendented second annual drop

The automakers are responding to growing pressure on the industry to pool resources for product development, manufacturing and purchasing in the face of trade tensions, a global sales slowdown and an expensive shift toward electric and self-driving technology.

 

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Car sector weakness saps industrial jobs in Germany

BMW-Daimler ride-hailing venture steps up Uber challenge

Jetstar to cut capacity in Jan as pilots dispute drags on

Boeing weighs cutting or halting 737 MAX production: WSJ

Expat pilot jobs in China dry up after B737 Max grounding

Lofty promises for autonomous cars go unfulfilled

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord no longer plans to maintain UE's listing in buyout offer

WITH its stake in United Engineers (UE) edging towards the critical 90 per cent mark, Chinese developer Yanlord Land...

Dec 16, 2019 09:58 PM
Transport

Car sector weakness saps industrial jobs in Germany

[FRANKFURT] The number of people working in German manufacturing firms fell for the first time in nine years in...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech buyout offer 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

THE buyout bid for mainboard-listed Citic Envirotech has been deemed fair and reasonable by the deal's independent...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs raises 12-month commodity returns forecast

[BENGALURU] Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its 12-month commodity returns forecast by 3 per cent to 6.4 per cent...

Dec 16, 2019 09:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Big Box operator TT Int's board seeks change of auditors

MAINBOARD-LISTED consumer electronics trader TT International, which is in the throes of restructuring, will seek...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly