You are here

Home > Transport

Phase 1 of mega Tuas port on track to open in 2021

There will be 21 deep-water berths in this phase which will be fully operational by 2027
Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20190424_TUAS_3761906.jpg
Vessels presenting a water salute on Tuesday for the installation of the final caisson for Tuas Terminal Phase 1 reclamation in Singapore. When fully completed in 2040, the port will consolidate all operations - now spread over at Pasir Panjang, Keppel and Brani container terminals - on a single site.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

RECLAMATION works for the first phase of the mega Tuas port project are on track to finish in 2021, with the last of the caissons installed on Tuesday.

A caisson is a gigantic box-like structure that forms wharves. It's 40 metres long, 28 metres wide, 28 metres high and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening