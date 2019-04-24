Phase 1 of mega Tuas port on track to open in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RECLAMATION works for the first phase of the mega Tuas port project are on track to finish in 2021, with the last of the caissons installed on Tuesday.
A caisson is a gigantic box-like structure that forms wharves. It's 40 metres long, 28 metres wide, 28 metres high and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg