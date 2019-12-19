Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 Airbus A320neo family jets

Philippines' Cebu Air Inc said on Thursday it had ordered 15 Airbus SE A320neo family jets worth US$2 billion at list prices, including up to 10 of the long-range A321XLR planes.

[SYDNEY] Philippines' Cebu Air Inc said on Thursday it had ordered 15 Airbus SE A320neo family jets worth US$2 billion at list prices, including up to 10 of the long-range A321XLR planes.

The budget carrier, which operates under the brand Cebu Pacific, signed a provisional deal for the planes during the Paris Air Show in June.

In November, it finalised the purchase of 16 larger A330neo jets worth US$4.8 billion at list prices. Airlines typically receive large discounts from the list price.

