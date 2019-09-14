You are here

Home > Transport

Pilot's coffee spill forced trans-atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows

Sat, Sep 14, 2019 - 11:58 AM

[NEW YORK] It was a hot mess — so much so that when the pilot of an international flight spilled a cup of coffee on the cockpit controls midway over the Atlantic Ocean, it melted one of the buttons and the plane was diverted to Ireland, an investigation concluded Thursday.

The Condor airlines flight had been carrying 337 people, including 11 crew members, from Frankfurt, Germany, to Cancún, Mexico, when the episode occurred aboard the Airbus A330, according to Britain's aviation authority.

The coffee was on a tray table in the cockpit when the pilot accidentally knocked it over, spilling most of it onto his lap and some of it onto the communications equipment, investigators said.

No one was injured in the Feb 6 episode, during which the pilot's and co-pilot's audio control panels were both disabled by the spill and there was a small amount of smoke in the cockpit, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said. The failure of the two audio control panels caused "significant communication difficulty" for the flight crew, investigators said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"During the diversion, the flight crew alternately used supplementary oxygen, with one pilot on oxygen at all times," the aviation authority said.

Condor, a German leisure airline owned by the Thomas Cook Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but told USA Today that safety is paramount.

"As safety is always our top priority, we have comprehensively investigated this incident and reviewed the procedures of liquids in the cockpit," said Magdalena Hauser, a Condor spokeswoman.

"Our crews were reminded of a careful handling as well as to use appropriate containers for their water or coffee. We apologise for any inconveniences the diversion might have caused to our guests."

The flight turned around south of Greenland and landed safely in Shannon, Ireland, according to the investigation.

Now, pilots, who are accustomed to aviation regulations for sleep, impairment and experience with different aircraft models, have a couple of other things to add to their checklist: cup lids and drink holders.

"The aircraft manufacturer recommends using the cup holder," the aviation authority said.

"The size of cups used by this operator on this route made it more difficult to take cups in and out of the cup holder than larger cups that have a bigger area at the top of the cup holder to grasp. This incompatibility generally discouraged use of the cup holder, despite the policy."

Investigators went on to say, "A lid properly secured on the top of the cup may have reduced the amount of liquid spilled on the center console."

The airline now provides lids to crew members for beverages and reminds them that they are required to use them, the report said.

NYTIMES

Transport

Emirates applies to competition watchdog to stop flying Singapore-Brisbane route

Aston Martin said to weigh new bonds as cash pressures mount

Vietravel Airlines plans 2020 launch in fast-growing market

China’s Uber-for-trucks breaks even, en route to IPO

Paris commuters hit by transport strike over pension overhaul

Goldbell launches accelerator programme for mobility startups

Editor's Choice

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

nz_vertex_140919.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

nz_celinetan_140930.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng fends off concerns over rights issue

Must Read

BT_20190914_BRUNCHFPNEW_3892341-1.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Brunch

US Reits in Singapore

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

BT_20190914_CCREDAS14_3892502.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Muted demand for private residential properties a concern for developers, says Redas president

nz_shopee_140919.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast boost content in SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly