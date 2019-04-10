You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

Positioning Singapore's maritime sector for the future

Republic needs to boost other sectors of the shipping economy to tackle challenges ahead
Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

READERS will not need this column to inform them that this is a very busy time in Singapore. We are halfway through this nine-day "week" and a huge range of topics have been debated.

The main theme, however, for Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2019 - organised by the Maritime and Port

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

lwx_pmlee_100419_4.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

BT_20190410_STMARITIME10_3749034.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundaries within a month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening