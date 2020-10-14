Power fault on North South Line, East West Line results in delays

[SINGAPORE] A power fault on the North South and East West Lines during the evening rush hour on Wednesday (Oct 14) has resulted in delays for commuters.

Public transport operator SMRT Corporation announced at about 7.15pm in two separate tweets that commuters should add 25 minutes to their travel times if they are travelling between Queenstown and Gul Circle as well as Woodlands and Jurong East.

SMRT later said commuters between Queenstown and Tuas Link were also affected.

Passengers were also advised to avoid Jurong East station, with no train service between Woodlands and Jurong East stations, as well as between Clementi and Gul Circle stations.

Free regular bus services are available at the affected stations as well.

THE STRAITS TIMES