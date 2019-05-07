You are here

Home > Transport

Private jet crashes in Mexico, 13 feared dead

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 6:31 AM

[TORREÓN, Mexico] The wreckage of a private jet that disappeared while flying from Las Vegas to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, was found Monday, with no sign that any of the 13 people on board survived, officials said.

Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet Sunday evening, after it abruptly lost altitude over the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico.

"On an overflight of the area, (officials) sighted the remains of the aircraft in a mountainous, difficult-to-access area in the municipality of Ocampo, Coahuila," the state public security ministry said in a statement.

"No survivors were observed."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Images of the wreckage on Mexican TV showed the badly charred and shattered remains of the fuselage, with only the wings and tail left intact.

A state aviation official had initially said there were 11 passengers on board the plane, but the ministry corrected the figure to 10, plus three crew: the pilot, the copilot and a flight attendant.

According to Mexican media reports, authorities believe the charter jet was flying a group of passengers back from Saturday night's middleweight title fight in Las Vegas, in which Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs of the United States.

Its destination was the wealthy industrial city of Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon state, which borders Coahuila.

It is a three-hour flight from Las Vegas, in the US state of Nevada, to Monterrey.

Authorities said bad weather could have played a part in the crash.

"There has been a lot of atmospheric activity and instability recently. Over the past four days, we've had rain storms, hail and winds with gusts of more than 60 kilometers per hour," Francisco Martinez, Coahuila's deputy public safety minister, told TV network Milenio.

AFP

Transport

Russian plane makes fiery emergency landing, 41 dead

Boeing left airlines, FAA in the dark on alert linked to 737 Max crashes

Russia says it won't ground Sukhoi plane despite fatal crash-landing

Volkswagen sounds out buyers for MAN Energy Solutions - sources

India sees little scope for Jet Airways revival -government sources

Boeing knew of 737 Max safety system glitch year before deadly crash

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Options for buyers when developers go bust and projects are unfinished

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening