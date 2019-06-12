You are here

Home > Transport

Proxy adviser lobs rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 11:56 AM

nwy_SAIKAWA_120619_58_2x.jpg
A leading proxy advisory firm has urged Nissan shareholders to vote against the reappointment of its chief executive as a director, heaping more pressure on Hiroto Saikawa as he struggles to find accord with alliance partner Renault.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] A leading proxy advisory firm has urged Nissan shareholders to vote against the reappointment of its chief executive as a director, heaping more pressure on Hiroto Saikawa as he struggles to find accord with alliance partner Renault.

The move marks a rare public rebuke by an international proxy firm against the chief executive of a top-tier Japanese firm. It underscores the precarious position of Mr Saikawa, who was groomed for leadership by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn but appears unable to mend the wide rift with Renault - a relationship one source said appeared to be in jeopardy.

Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that shareholders vote against Mr Saikawa as director at Nissan's annual general meeting this month, to ensure a "clean break" from the Carlos Ghosn era.

Mr Ghosn, first arrested in November, is awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. He denies all the charges against him.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"When the company needs to break from the past and build a strong board with fresh members, the re-election of Hiroto Saikawa, who has been on the board for 14 years and worked closely with Carlos Ghosn, does not appear appropriate," Institutional Shareholder Services said in a research note.

The firm also advised shareholders to vote against the nomination of Moto Nagai to Nissan's board, saying the former executive of Mizuho Financial Group served as an independent auditor at Nissan during Ghosn's tenure, and "shares responsibility" for failing to exercise oversight of Ghosn's alleged wrongdoing.

Nissan declined to comment on the recommendations.

Another proxy adviser, Glass Lewis, similarly told shareholders not to vote for Mr Saikawa, Japan's Nikkei newspaper said. Mr Saikawa needs the support of at least half of voting shareholders at the June 25 meeting to be reappointed.

Glass Lewis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALLIANCE CRISIS

Renault's recent push to block a governance overhaul at Nissan has put the Franco-Japanese automaking alliance in jeopardy, a person familiar with Nissan's thinking told Reuters.

The two-decade-old partnership was plunged into fresh crisis this week after Renault signalled it would block its partner from adopting planned governance reforms unless the French automaker received more say in the new system. Nissan has publicly called that demand "most regrettable".

"I have to say that they are endangering the alliance. They have to be very careful not to antagonise Japanese people, shareholders," the person said, referring to Renault.

"Renault has been saying the alliance is important and irreversible but what they are trying to do is to break the alliance," the person said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

By abstaining from the governance vote, Renault would effectively block the new governance system - which includes three committees - as adoption requires two-thirds approval.

The rift lays bare the deep strain between the two automakers, whose alliance has been under pressure since Ghosn's arrest. What's at stake now may be even bigger than their vast alliance, which includes Mitsubishi Motors.

Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) are looking for ways to resuscitate a collapsed merger plan and secure Nissan's approval for that deal, Reuters reported this week. Nissan is, therefore, poised to urge Renault to significantly cut its 43.4 per cent stake in Nissan, Reuters has reported.

Nissan recently said it would abstain from voting on the FCA-Renault merger, although both FCA and Renault later blamed the failure of that deal squarely on the French government.

REUTERS

Transport

Renault push to block Nissan governance shift 'endangering' alliance: source

VW drops partnership with US self-driving car firm Aurora

Uber names Melbourne as first non-US city for flying car programme

Fewer ships lost, but still lots of accidents

SATS opens private-jet centre at Seletar Airport

Nissan extends olive branch to Renault as ties hit new low

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast further

7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

Jun 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue slump in April

nwy_street_120619_45_2x.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in May, HDB rents inch up 0.1%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening