You are here

Home > Transport

Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members

Sat, Apr 25, 2020 - 1:44 PM

nz_boeing_250466.jpg
Two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), have recommended that shareholders of Boeing Co vote against key board members of the planemaker to show objections to the company's handling of the 737 Max crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Two proxy advisers, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), have recommended that shareholders of Boeing Co vote against key board members of the planemaker to show objections to the company's handling of the 737 Max crisis.

Glass Lewis recommended that at Boeing's annual meeting on April 27 shareholders vote against Larry Kellner, the chairman of its board who previously oversaw the board's audit committee.

"We believe the audit committee failed to mitigate the risk posed by management's decisions and should be held accountable for its oversight," Glass Lewis said in its recommendation.

In a separate recommendation, ISS advised shareholders to vote against four longtime board members - Arthur Collins, Edmund Giambastiani, Susan Schwab and Ronald Williams - who had served when the 737 MAX was being developed and rolled out.

ISS also said that a vote for newly named Boeing chief executive David Calhoun is "warranted, with caution" and that he will need to show that he can be an "effective leader of cultural change" at the company.

SEE ALSO

Boeing to lay off 10% of workers in civil aviation: sources

The recommendations, issued earlier in April and viewed by Reuters, were reported first by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In a Boeing statement cited by the Journal, a spokesman said the planemaker is continuing to learn from the 737 Max crashes and is taking actions to rebuild trust.

Proxy advisers recommend how investors should vote in corporate elections and cast ballots on behalf of some asset managers. The role of proxy advisers has gained more attention in recent years as they have grown more influential.

Boeing, which has been struggling to get its 737 MAX aircraft flying again following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, has been forced to cut production due to falling demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. And doubts are gathering over its $4.2 billion deal to buy the civil jetmaking arm of Brazil's Embraer.

The Chicago-based company suspended 737 MAX deliveries in March 2019, when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the aircraft following the deaths of 346 people in crashes of two 737 MAX planes operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines. 

REUTERS

Transport

SIA responds to Sias queries on S$15b cash call

Korean Air to get up to 1.2t won support from state-owned banks

Europe beats China in Q1 electric vehicle sales, study shows

China's CCCC among firms awarded US$626m Mexican train contract

Virgin Australia owes A$6.9b to creditors, to seek waiver on aircraft leases: administrator

Boeing to lay off 10% of workers in civil aviation: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 25, 2020 01:24 PM
Real Estate

Google's real estate pause shows cracks in tech office demand

[SEATTLE] A plan to buy a Silicon Valley campus. An office lease on San Francisco's waterfront. Space at a building...

Apr 25, 2020 12:55 PM
Real Estate

Tycoon running 500 hotels says virus crisis is worst he's seen

[BANGKOK] Bill Heinecke thought he'd seen it all in a decades-long career running hotels: the Asian and global...

Apr 25, 2020 12:44 PM
Banking & Finance

US SEC names former Goldman Sachs exec as adviser to coronavirus taskforce

[WASHINGTON] The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday said it has welcomed a former Goldman Sachs...

Apr 25, 2020 12:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Virus-hit Madame Tussauds owner raises 500m euros in bond sale

[LONDON] The firm behind Madame Tussauds and Legoland parks raised 500 million euros (US$540 million) via a five-...

Apr 25, 2020 11:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic could fuel demand for 'diaspora bonds', says World Bank

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic impact on developing countries could fuel fresh...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.