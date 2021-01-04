You are here

PSA shareholders approve merger with Fiat Chrysler

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 7:24 PM

yq-fiat-04012021.jpg
The tie-up allows Fiat Chrysler to strengthen its presence in Europe, while PSA will regain a foothold in the US.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Shareholders in French automaker PSA approved Monday a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a move that will create the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume.

Approval for the three merger resolutions tabled at PSA's annual shareholder meeting - held online - was nearly unanimous to form the new company, baptised "Stellantis," PSA chief Carlos Tavares said.

