PSA shareholders approve merger with Fiat Chrysler

The tie-up allows Fiat Chrysler to strengthen its presence in Europe, while PSA will regain a foothold in the US.

[PARIS] Shareholders in French automaker PSA approved Monday a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a move that will create the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume.

Approval for the three merger resolutions tabled at PSA's annual shareholder meeting - held online - was nearly unanimous to form the new company, baptised "Stellantis," PSA chief Carlos Tavares said.

AFP