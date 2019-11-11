You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious travellers grows

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 7:08 AM

WH_Qantas_10180.jpg
Qantas Airways pledged on Monday to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which it said would make it only the second airline to do so, as a global push to combat climate change gathered momentum.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Qantas Airways pledged on Monday to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which it said would make it only the second airline to do so, as a global push to combat climate change gathered momentum.

"We're doing this because it's the responsible thing to do," Qantas' chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement, calling climate change concerns "real".

Australia's national carrier said it was looking to cap net emissions at 2020 levels and will invest A$50 million (S$46.6 million) over 10 years to develop sustainable fuel.

This can lower carbon emissions by 80 per cent compared with traditional jet fuel, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're effectively doubling our carbon offsetting programme from today and we're capping our net emissions across Qantas and Jetstar from 2020 so that all new flying will be carbon neutral," Mr Joyce said.

SEE ALSO

Climate change: companies must adapt or perish

"It's ambitious, but achievable."

The aviation industry has come under increasing pressure this year from a movement led by activists such as teenager Greta Thunberg which has called for greater action against climate change, including ditching air travel.

Companies are finding it harder to ignore growing scrutiny of their climate change policies by investors.

Fund managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and others are showing greater care when investing in companies, and have started limiting exposure to oil, gas and coal stocks.

In coordination with global lobby the International Air Transport Association, which represents nearly 300 airlines, the aviation industry is launching a campaign it hopes will counter a 'flight shaming' movement.

That movement has gained momentum as travellers become increasingly concerned about their environmental impact.

The aviation industry has already cut carbon emissions from each plane traveller in half since 1990, largely thanks to more fuel-efficient aircraft.

REUTERS

Transport

Nasa's experimental electric plane unveiled

Electric motorcycles ride to rescue in fuel-short Cuba

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Government to inject S$100m to help train rail workers, easing operators' cost burden

Southwest Airlines pushes back Boeing 737 Max return until March

Singapore to steer maritime's green push beyond global standards

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 07:50 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS Q3 profit climbs 15% to S$1.6b, beats estimates

DBS Group’s net profit for its third quarter climbed 15 per cent, boosted by loan growth, record fee income and...

Nov 11, 2019 07:29 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS beats estimates with 15% profit jump

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported on Monday a forecast-beating 15 per cent...

Nov 11, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Bolivia's Morales resigns after losing backing of security forces

[LA PAZ] Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of...

Nov 11, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Former US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

[WASHINGTON] Two top advisers to President Donald Trump ignored or undermined him because "they were trying to save...

Nov 11, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Merkel's coalition avoids crisis over pensions

[BERLIN] The German coalition parties on Sunday reached a deal on pension reform, thus avoiding a political crisis...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly