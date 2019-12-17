You are here

Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights: sources

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

QANTAS Airways plans to have more experienced pilots on board the world's longest non-stop flights than on its current long-haul flights for the first 18 months as it evaluates fatigue, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

The airline said last week it could buy up to 12 Airbus SE A350 planes for the commercial flights of up to 21 hours that include the Sydney-London route, but the deal depends on pilots voting to approve a pay agreement in March.

"To be clear, we have not yet placed an order for this aircraft because we still have a gap to close in the business case," Qantas chief pilot Dick Tobiano said in an internal memo to pilots seen by Reuters.

Qantas said Australia's aviation regulator had provisionally advised it saw no regulatory obstacles to the flights, which could extend pilot duty times to as long as 23 hours to account for potential delays. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The airline has conducted crew fatigue studies on London-Sydney and New York-Sydney test flights.

On its current long-haul flights, Qantas has a crew of one captain, one first officer and two second officers, the latter of which can only fly at cruising altitudes and cannot perform takeoffs or landings. Rival Singapore Airlines uses two captains and two first officers on its near-19 hour flights from Singapore to New York.

Qantas has offered to crew non-stop flights to London and New York with one captain, two first officers and one second officer for the first 18 months so it can evaluate fatigue-related issues, according to its pilot union newsletter, two pilots and a company source familiar with the matter who were not authorised to speak with media.

Qantas has proposed the pilots on its A330 fleet, which fly mostly cross-country and Asian flights, also fly the ultra-long haul missions on the A350, since they can be licensed on both models.

Adam Susz, a 737 captain and union negotiator for the Australian and International Pilots Association, said Qantas had tabled a draft proposal that had been deemed unacceptable by the union committee. But he said talks would resume in the new year. "I am pretty confident that we will get agreement in the end," he said on Monday. "I don't think the issues are insurmountable. REUTERS

